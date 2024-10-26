Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, G7, Loan, Russian frozen assets, Russia
Edit post

G7 to provide Ukraine $50 billion in loans backed by frozen Russian assets

by Abbey Fenbert October 26, 2024 5:08 AM 2 min read
Flags representing the participants of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Group of Seven (G7) has reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with approximately $50 billion in loans backed by the revenue from foreign Russian assets, the G7 announced on Oct. 25.

"Our aim is to begin disbursing the funds by the end of the year," a statement from the G7 leaders read.

During the G7 summit in Italy in June, G7 leaders publicly confirmed an agreement on the plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan. Officials said shortly thereafter that the plan would be finalized in October.

"Today, we, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), have reached a consensus on how to deliver approximately $50 billion in Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans to Ukraine," the Oct. 25 statement reads.

"These loans will be serviced and repaid by future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilization of Russian Sovereign Assets, in line with G7 respective legal systems and international law. "

The funds will support Ukraine's economic, defense, and reconstruction needs.

While Western countries have frozen $300 billion in Russian assets, they can only access the annual income generated by these funds, approximately $3.2 billion. These profits will back the $50-billion loan to Kyiv, while the vast majority of the assets are frozen in European countries.

Speaking at the G7 summit in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on G7 leaders to back the $50-billion plan but also urged the creation of a mechanism for the full confiscation of $300 billion in frozen Russian funds.

According to media reports on Oct. 22, the G7 plans to keep the Russian assets immobilized even after the war against Ukraine ends.

Kamyshin: Drone and missile deep strikes into Russia — Ukraine has know-how, needs money
Ukraine says it has the know-how to produce more much-needed drones as well as missiles for strikes deep into Russia, and all it needs is financial backing from Western allies. “We’ve got all the knowledge, we’ve got all the capabilities in place,” Alexander Kamyshin, advisor to President Volodymyr…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:40 AM

Russian missile attack kills 3, injures 14 in Dnipro.

A Russian missile attack struck several residential buildings and a medical facility in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Oct. 25, killing three people and injuring at least 14, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.