French minister calls Putin 'sole obstacle' to peace as EU prepares 17th sanctions round, AFP reports

by Olena Goncharova May 2, 2025 4:38 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: The EU and Ukrainian flags are displayed during a press conference in Kyiv on May 9, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on May 1 that the European Union is preparing a 17th round of sanctions against Russia, aligning with a new U.S. sanctions push aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow.

In an interview with AFP, Barrot described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "the only obstacle to peace today in Ukraine."

"We Europeans will accompany this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, and I committed yesterday to (U.S. Senator) Lindsey Graham that we would try to coordinate both the substance and the timing of these two packages of sanctions," Barrot said.

Graham has rallied bipartisan support in Washington for additional measures against Russia, including tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Barrot contrasted Ukraine’s recent diplomatic steps with Moscow’s intransigence.

Ukraine "accepted an unconditional ceasefire and yesterday it agreed to conclude an agreement on critical minerals with the United States," he said. He added that the deal "corresponds, I would say, to Ukraine's expectations of engaging in economic cooperation with the United States, but also with other countries." Barrot also suggested France could pursue a similar agreement, given its expertise in rare earth minerals.

"Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's Russia has made no effort, has sent no sign that it is ready for the ceasefire or the peace that President Donald Trump aspires to, and that the Europeans and, of course, the Ukrainians aspire to," Barrot said, according to AFP.

Speaking after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Barrot said both sides held "an unfiltered exchange that allowed us to coordinate closely." State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the talks, saying, "President Trump is focused on halting the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and affirmed a U.S. commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to secure a lasting peace."

Barrot emphasized that this moment is critical for Europe, referencing French President Emmanuel Macron’s long-standing call for European strategic autonomy and a stronger European pillar within NATO.

He also urged Washington to ease tariffs imposed under the Trump administration, calling for "de-escalation so that we can return to the situation that preceded decisions taken by the Trump administration in the interest of both the United States and Europe."

