Rubio presses Europe to 'step up' support for Ukraine in talks with French FM

by Anna Fratsyvir May 1, 2025 9:51 PM 2 min read
Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on March 24, 2025. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged European allies to commit more resources to Ukraine during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, warning that “words are not enough” to end Russia’s war and secure a lasting peace, the State Department reported on May 1.

According to a readout from State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio praised France’s leadership in building support for a peace agreement, but stressed that European partners must “step up with real resources and political will” if they hope to bring the war to an end.

The meeting comes amid growing concern over Europe’s ability to fulfill its defense pledges. As reported by the Times on April 30, European nations may struggle to provide even 25,000 troops to a proposed multinational “deterrence force” for Ukraine, far short of the 64,000 target initially suggested by U.K. defense officials.

The plan, part of a so-called 'coalition of the willing' led by the U.K. and France, aims to secure postwar stability, rebuild Ukraine’s military, and deter future Russian aggression.

For now, the U.S. has reportedly offered intelligence and logistics support but has denied a troop commitment. For weeks, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pressed Trump for a formal commitment, warning that U.S. backing is essential to the coalition's viability.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine Aid Tracker, Europe has surpassed the U.S. in total aid to Ukraine: 138 billion euros ($157 billion) compared to Washington’s 115 billion euros ($131 billion).

Researchers highlighted several recent European aid packages, including Sweden's largest assistance tranche to date worth $1.6 billion and new support from Germany, the U.K., Norway, and Denmark.

EU will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia, Kallas says
EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said the EU is also drawing up a “plan B” to maintain economic sanctions on Russia in case the Trump administration pulls out of Ukraine peace negotiations and moves to restore ties with Moscow.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

