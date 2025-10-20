KI logo
Monday, October 20, 2025
EU expects to approve 19th sanctions package against Russia on Oct. 23

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Luxembourg City on April 14, 2025. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)

The European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia may be approved on Oct. 23, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Oct. 20.

The package, unveiled by the European Commission on Sept. 19, targets Russian banks, energy revenues, and networks involved in circumventing existing restrictions imposed over Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"We are expecting this week, also, to adopt a 19th package of sanctions. Unfortunately, not today, but we have also a leaders' meeting coming up on Thursday (Oct. 23)," Kallas said.

Austria dropped its opposition earlier this week, removing a key obstacle to the bloc's agreement. Vienna had held up the sanctions over demands that the EU compensate Austria's Raiffeisen Bank for losses linked to Russian countermeasures — a proposal rejected by other member states.

Slovakia, which had also voiced reservations, remains the only country blocking the sanctions, according to EU diplomats cited by Reuters. Bratislava has requested that the issue be addressed at the upcoming EU leaders' summit on Oct. 23.

The European Commission is expected to send a letter to Slovakia in an effort to resolve the deadlock.

The package includes a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), with the measure expected to take effect in January 2027 — a year earlier than the previously planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

It also imposes a full transaction ban on Russia's state energy companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft, sanctions on 118 vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet," and penalties against third-country traders and refineries — particularly in China.

For the first time, the EU will also impose restrictions on crypto platforms and on banks in Russia and other countries that facilitate sanctions evasion. The package further targets 45 Russian and third-country companies accused of supplying Moscow with dual-use goods.

The previous sanctions package, approved on July 18, was described by EU officials as the "strongest to date," focusing on curbing Russia's oil revenues by lowering the price cap on seaborne exports to $47.60 per barrel and sanctioning over 100 vessels involved in sanction evasion.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

