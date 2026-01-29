KI logo
Europe

Estonia warns Russian veterans could flood Europe after Ukraine war, urges EU entry ban

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Estonia warns Russian veterans could flood Europe after Ukraine war, urges EU entry ban
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on May 20, 2025. (Omar Havana / Getty Images)

Estonia is pushing for an EU-wide entry ban on former Russian soldiers who participated in the war against Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Jan. 29.

"There cannot be a path from Bucha to Brussels," Tsahkna told reporters in the Belgian capital, adding that he would raise the proposal at a meeting of EU foreign ministers later that day.

Estonia, a NATO member sharing a border with Russia, banned access to the Schengen area for the first 261 Russian fighters earlier in January. Tallinn is now calling for a coordinated approach across the bloc.

"We have close to 1 million combatants in Russia. They're mainly criminals; they are very dangerous people," Tsahkna said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"We have information that most of them will come to Europe after the war. And Europe is not ready for that."

An undisclosed senior Estonian diplomat told Politico that existing methods for identifying and banning individuals are too slow and dependent on individual countries, which is why Estonia advocates for a more robust approach.

Another European official told the outlet that while Estonia has the right to impose a blanket entry ban, this would be difficult for many other EU countries, which would have to list each fighter and the necessary evidence individually.

In Russia, soldiers returning home from the front in Ukraine have been linked to spikes in criminality. Over 1,000 people have been reportedly killed or injured by returning combatants over the past four years, with cases of robbery and drug trafficking also on the rise.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Russia has been extensively recruiting convicts for the war in Ukraine, offering pardons in exchange for service at the front.

read also

Exclusive: Trump’s top envoy negotiating Ukraine’s fate displays ‘shocking’ lack of knowledge about war, politics
A senior U.S. envoy involved in efforts to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has displayed a lack of basic understanding of Ukraine’s political system and the war itself while speaking in a closed conversation with a small group of reporters, the Kyiv Independent has learned. The official is engaged in high-level negotiations with both Moscow and Kyiv as Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reenter an active diplomatic phase under President Donald Trump’s renewed push to end the war
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
European UnionEstoniaRussiaWarUkraine
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, January 29
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers.

Russia confirmed that it had handed over 1,000 bodies to Ukraine under the Istanbul agreement in exchange for 38 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers, Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS reported on Jan. 29.

Wednesday, January 28
Video
Why Colombian volunteers are joining war in Ukraine.

Colombians, many shaped by decades of armed conflict at home, have become one of the largest groups of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The Kyiv Independent's Jared Goyette speaks with a Colombian volunteer who spent two years fighting in Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks