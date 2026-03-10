KI logo
Business

Elusive Ukrainian tycoon Maksym Krippa adds project to growing Kyiv portfolio

2 min read
Avatar
by Dominic Culverwell
Elusive Ukrainian tycoon Maksym Krippa adds project to growing Kyiv portfolio
Kyiv skyline on June 10, 2024. (Kirill Chubotin/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

One of Ukraine’s most elusive businessmen has added a long-delayed construction project on Kyiv’s central Khreshchatyk street to his ever-expanding portfolio.

Maksym Krippa, who has splashed out on several landmark properties in central Kyiv during wartime, secured 100% ownership of Ukrainian development firm Graal LLC on March 7 via his investment fund ARS Capital, according to state registry records.

The buyout comes just under a month after Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee gave ARS the go-ahead to purchase Graal on Feb. 12.

As the new owner of Graal, Krippa takes over the unfinished Stolychnyi complex by Kyiv’s European Square, just down the street from Ukraine's government quarter.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Kyiv Independent reached out to Krippa for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The project encompasses offices, a hotel, and underground parking, as well as plans to develop the square itself, Krippa’s press service told Ukrainian media Liga.net last month.

Graal won the competition to develop the area in 2003, but it sat idle for decades after the firm’s initial proposal for a skyscraper sparked backlash, Forbes Ukraine reported. By 2024, the government issued a permit for a new project called Stolychnyi, limited to 34 meters (111 feet) tall.

The development company owns 10 properties in Kyiv, according to the real estate register, though their addresses are not publicly disclosed. So far, Krippa has not indicated plans to develop any others.

Become a member – go ad‑free

For most of his career in IT and entertainment, Krippa has kept a notably low profile, with few photos circulating online and only extremely rare media appearances — despite owning the Ukrainian-made hit S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game franchise and the country’s leading e-sports team Navi.

But in recent years, he has caught the eyes of Kyiv’s business community for his big-ticket real estate purchases.

In 2024, Krippa purchased the historic and debt-ridden state-owned Hotel Ukraina, which overlooks the Maidan Square, around the corner from the Stolychnyi complex.

He bid over double the starting price of Hr 1.05 billion (equal to $25.3 million at the time), marking one of the country's largest privatizations of state-owned property in recent years.

Krippa is also the owner of the Parus skyscraper in 2023 in central Kyiv and the International Exhibition Center in 2025, where Eurovision was hosted in 2017.

In December 2025, ARS purchased six apartments in Kyiv, according to the real estate register. The addresses are not public.

"We are deliberately investing in complex but unique assets in the heart of Ukraine. As with other landmark properties in our portfolio, we are prepared for capital-intensive work to unlock the potential of this territory after the war," Krippa told Liga in a written statement last month.

read also

Kyiv real estate gets 35 million euro wartime boost
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced the program with Ukrainian real estate developer Stolitsa Group on March 6.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Investment in UkraineUkraineKyivReconstruction
Avatar
Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, March 10
Tuesday, March 10
Putin, Trump discuss Iran war, Ukraine in phone call.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on March 9, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. During the call, Putin reportedly presented proposals aimed at resolving the war in Iran.

Show More

Editors' Picks