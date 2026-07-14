France grants Ukraine license to produce missiles, air defense

French President Emmanuel Macron said July 13 that France would allow Ukraine to produce French-designed cruise missiles, glide bombs, and air defense interceptors, marking the first time France has licensed the production of its weapons in Ukraine.

"Earlier this afternoon, President Zelensky and I agreed on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defense cooperation," Macron said during a news conference following a Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris.

The agreement covers AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air defense interceptors, and SCALP long-range air-launched cruise missiles. Britain produces its own version of the SCALP, known as Storm Shadow.

Macron also said France would transfer radar systems to Ukraine. Kyiv has ordered next-generation SAMP/T air defense systems, which will be delivered after Ukraine receives older versions of the system and an additional batch of missiles.

France also plans to deliver 16 Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine, which are expected to begin operating in Ukrainian airspace in 2028 or 2029, according to Macron.

The announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles on July 8. Kyiv has long sought authorization to manufacture the missiles, which are capable of destroying Russian ballistic missiles.

Earlier on July 13, Ukraine and nine European partners also launched the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to strengthen Europe's missile defense capabilities and support the development of Ukraine's domestically produced Freya air defense system.