Drone strikes near Polish border show Putin's 'desperation,' NATO's Rutte says

Russian drone strikes "close to NATO territory" demonstrate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "desperation," NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte said on Sept. 14.

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte said Russia was "growing increasingly reckless as it continues its terrible war against Ukraine."

Russia launched drones overnight at western Ukraine on Sept. 13, striking a gas station near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing and a Kyiv-Warsaw passenger train just 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

The assault brought the war unusually close to Poland's border, with multiple strikes reported in Volyn Oblast, Ukraine's northwest, near the Yahodyn–Dorohusk crossing.

It was later reported that former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European officials were on the train in front of the one that was attacked and had passed through the border crossing shortly before.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said Poland was treating the incident with the "utmost seriousness."

Rutte said Putin's "desire to sow fear and terror" was aimed at stopping Western support for Ukraine and to "undermine our unity."

"He is wrong," he added.

The drone attack also permeated into the French presidential race ahead of elections in April.

"It once again proves that Vladimir Putin believes he is answerable to no one when it comes to war damage and provocations," center-right ‌candidate and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a post on X.

"Europe must not let itself be intimidated and must remain united in a firm response — the only kind capable of making Russia understand that it must go no further," he added.

Gabriel Attal used it to attack the current leader in the contest, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose party has said they will "turn off the taps" in terms of aid if she wins.

"Good evening (Le Pen) , as Russia now strikes just a few hundred meters from the European Union, do you still want to "turn off the tap" to Ukraine?" he wrote, attaching a Kyiv Independent video of the attack.