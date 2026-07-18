'Changes are definitely coming' — Ukrainians take to streets for 3rd consecutive day of protests over military leadership crisis

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Crowds of Ukrainians gathered in Kyiv and other cities on the evening of July 18 to protest President Volodymyr Zelensky's dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The demonstration marks the third consecutive day of collective action since Fedorov was dismissed on July 15. The firing of the popular defense minister after only six months in office sparked public outrage, with soldiers, veterans, activists, and everyday Ukrainians sounding the alarm on a crisis in the country's military leadership.

Protesters took to the streets again on July 18 with two demands: reinstate Fedorov, and fire Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Between 5,000-10,000 demonstrators rallied in central Kyiv to make their voices heard.

"Changes are definitely coming," Fedorov said on social media as the protests were underway.

"There is a dialogue. I believe everything will work out."

Protesters in Kyiv on July 18, 2026 call for Mykhailo Fedorov to be reinstated as Defense Minister and Oleskandr Syrskyi dismissed as Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. A poster shows a mouse eating cheese — in Ukrainian, the phrase is a pun on the officials' names and symbolizes Fedorov defeating Syrskyi. (The Kyiv Independent)

In his evening address on July 18, Zelensky assured the Ukrainian people that he was paying attention to their demands. He also said he had spoken with both Fedorov and Syrskyi that day.

"Today, there have been many consultations," he said. "Of course, I hear what people are saying. I spoke at length with Mykhailo Fedorov today. I also spoke with Oleksandr Syrskyi today. Decisions regarding the army will be worked out."

After Fedorov's shocking dismissal, reports emerged of his deepening conflict with Syrskyi, framed as fundamental differences in leadership and strategy between the young, reform-minded technocrat and the old-guard Soviet commander.

Syrskyi has repeatedly faced criticism from military personnel and analysts for excessive micromanagement and for fostering what critics describe as a Soviet-style military culture — a culture rife with corruption, abuse, and high personnel losses.

Many Ukrainians now believe Zelensky chose to back Syrskyi over Fedorov despite the defense minister's impressive achievements during his short tenure — a track record that includes persuading Elon Musk to cut off Russian troops' access to Starlink and coordinating long-range strikes on Russian logistics in occupied Crimea.

Presidential Office Advisor Serhii Leshchenko said in a television broadcast on July 18 that Zelensky was listening to the public, but would require time to make a decision.

"The protesters’ message has been heard, but it takes time to implement decisions," he said.

Leshchenko alluded to the widespread protests in summer 2025, when Ukrainians successfully pressured Zelensky to reverse a law dismantling the country's independent anti-corruption agencies.

"Let's recall that a year ago there was a similar situation — the president did not ignore the voice of Ukrainian citizens," Leshchenko said.

"And I am convinced that the same will happen now. Of course, it takes some time to carry out all the procedural steps and prepare the necessary decisions. It's just that we're dealing with the government, and unfortunately, it doesn't operate like a private startup — things move a little slower. But the message has definitely been heard, and the president has also sent a clear response."

Following the first day of protests on July 16, Zelensky said that he "understands, hears, and responds" to the voices of demonstrators. But that same day, despite widespread calls to reinstate Fedorov, the president nominated acting Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Yevhen Khmara to serve as acting defense minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved Khmara's appointment on July 17.

Before taking over the ministry, Khmara headed the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, which has played a central role in Ukraine's long-range strike campaign against Russia.

Unlike Fedorov, Khmara has largely remained out of the public spotlight. But his appointment to the Cabinet cleared the way for his controversial senior deputy, Oleksandr Poklad, to be named acting chief of the SBU.

This appointment has also raised alarm among Ukraine's civil society figures. The Anti-Corruption Action Center and other activists have accused Poklad of leading the attack on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) in 2025 and fabricating political cases.