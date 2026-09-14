Donald Trump Jr. admits Russian oligarch with Putin ties partially funded wedding celebration

Donald Trump, Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Trump, admitted on Sept. 14 that their lavish wedding weekend was paid for in part by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The couple disclosed details of their wedding weekend in an Instagram post after the investigative outlet Pro Publica reported earlier in the day that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev paid hundreds of thousands of dollars on a three-day party for the Trumps in the Bahamas.

"Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us after our wedding," the Instagram post read. "It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful."

The couple claimed that the gift was apolitical, writing that they refused to be "embarrassed or apologetic about being grateful" to their "wonderful friends from all over the world."

The post did not address Kremlev's relationship with Putin or Russia's ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.

A screenshot from Bettina Trump's Instagram post on Sept. 14, 2026.

Kremlev heads the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been sponsored by the Russian state energy giant Gazprom. Under Kremlev's leadership, the IBA has banned Ukraine from competition, lost its certification from the International Olympic Committe (IOC), and relocated its operations from Switzerland to Russia.

Ukraine has imposed personal sanctions against Kremlev for his connections to Putin and Russian security services.

Kremlev also stoked controversy in 2023 by alleging, without evidence, that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif had failed a gender test. The claim came three days after Khelif defeated Russian boxer Azalia Amineva at the IBA championships.

According to Pro Publica, Kremlev financed a lavish three-day celebration for the Trumps and their guests on two private islands following their wedding in late May 2026. He also attended the event with a large group of other Russians.

Shortly before the party, Putin bestowed Kremliv with Russia's Order of Friendship and brought the oligarch along to China during a state visit.

The revelation of Kremlev's financial support for the Trump family raises new questions about corruption in the Trump administration. U.S. President Donald Trump and his associates have long been dogged by reports of illicit ties to Russia, despite Moscow's longstanding adversarial relationship with Washington.

While Trump's son and daughter-in-law were being feted on private islands by a friend of Putin, Trump's other son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was tasked with co-leading peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Those negotiations have yet to produce a meaningful breakthrough, despite the Trump team's multiple visits to Moscow.

Although Trump Jr. holds no official role in the U.S. administration, he has reportedly taken part in backchannel talks with Ukrainian politicians alongside Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He has also repeatedly lashed out against American support for Kyiv, at times mimicking Kremlin talking points.

Still, Trump Jr. and his wife expressed no concerns about the implications of accepting large financial gifts from their "dear friend" — also a "dear friend" of Vladimir Putin — and dismissed such suspicion as "fake news."

"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from," the Trumps said in their social media post.