'Difficult decisions' if things go wrong — Zelensky meets party lawmakers, discusses key issues

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with lawmakers from his Servant of the People party on Sept. 16, during which key policy issues were discussed, party spokesperson Yuliia Paliichuk told Ukrainska Pravda.

"We discussed the issues of protection for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), the work of the civil service during the war, security guarantees for Ukraine, and Ukraine's readiness for the peace process," Paliichuk said.

The party talks come as Zelensky is poised to potentially meet U.S. President Donald Trump in New York next week on the sidelines of the U.N.'s annual high-level session. The White House has spent months trying to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine, with no success thus far.

If things "go bad" on the front line, "there will be difficult decisions" to make, Zelensky told Servant of the People lawmakers, according to unnamed sources from within the party.

As long as the front line remains stable, a peace agreement may be reached on normal terms, Zelensky said, the sources added.

"We held a faction meeting with the participation of the president. The meeting in the President's Office lasted an hour and a half," Paliichuk said.

With not all lawmakers able to attend, the Presidential Office has already agreed to hold another meeting from Oct. 6-10, she added.

About 150 members of the party attended the meeting, the unnamed sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

Any final decision on a peace deal will be up to Ukraine's parliament and Cabinet of Ministers, one of the unnamed sources added.

Russia continues to wage its war against Ukraine despite calls for the Kremlin to engage in diplomacy.

Capturing the city of Kupiansk serves as Moscow's main goal in Kharkiv Oblast, operational-strategic command "Dnipro" spokesperson Oleksiy Belsky said on Sept. 15.