From defense deals to luxury homes — Zelensky's associates conversations leaked

Timur Mindich, the alleged ringleader of a major corruption case, reportedly lobbied for the interests of Ukraine's missile and drone maker — Fire Point — in a conversation with then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a transcript of the talks allegedly held between Mindich and a number of current and former officials, publishing the records on April 28.

The first part of what Ukrainska Pravda said would be a series, including three conversations and taking place in June and July of 2025.

The released tapes allegedly feature Mindich and then-Defense Minister Umerov, now secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and head of a Ukrainian delegation in the U.S.-Ukraine-Russia peace talks, discussing defense contracts, including drones and bulletproof vests, personnel changes, and the possible sale of the Fire Point defense company.

The short conversation shows Mindich allegedly swaying the decisions of the then-defense minister.

The Kyiv Independent reported in August that Fire Point was the subject of a corruption probe, exploring its connections to Mindich, who was alleged to be its unofficial beneficiary. Fire Point denied its connection to Mindich.

After the report, a Fire Point stake was sold to a Saudi company in an effort to avoid allegations that Mindich is the real owner, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources.

While Mindich had previously denied any involvement with the company, the now-revealed talks show him complaining to Umerov about Fire Point's underfunding. The two were also reportedly discussing the sale of a 33% share in the company to foreign investors.

Umerov was allegedly asking Mindich on how to approach decisions tied to Fire Point, asking him whether "it will suit us?" when discussing the sale.

Separately, Mindich and Umerov also discussed possible reshuffles and appointments, including the appointment of then-Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the defense minister.

"It will just weaken you," allegedly tells Mindich. "It will be fucked up," he allegedly responds.

In November, Umerov was questioned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) as part of an investigation into alleged interference in the activities of a state official. Investigators allege that Mindich attempted to influence Umerov to approve a contract for bulletproof vests, though the deal was never finalized.

The vests are also mentioned during the talks, with no decision taken.

When asked, Umerov declined to comment on his connections with Mindich and the investigation itself, during his visit to parliament on April 28.

"I don't want to politicize this issue," Umerov told lawmakers.

Speaking of the allegations, Umerov's press service said that the communications of then-defense minister regarding the supply of weapons "were a part of the minister's official responsibilities."

In response to reports of lobbying for Fire Point, his press service said that Umerov "is focused on aligning the interests of international partners with Ukrainian defense manufacturers."

They also said that when foreign entities inquire about the government's position on various Ukrainian companies, it's "standard intergovernmental work, not private interest protection."

Another conversation is claimed to have been between Mindich and a woman named Natalia. The dialogue concerns the construction and a year-long "conservation" of four luxury estates.

One of the luxury houses near Kyiv financed through the Energoatom corruption scheme was meant for ex-President Office Head Andriy Yermak, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent. The President's Office and Yermak did not respond to requests for comment.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Natalia mentions then-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, saying that the facades inside "Andriy's" project are already completed, and that a fence now separates Mindich's house from "Vova's," a short form of Volodymyr.

The footage allegedly shows lavish homes outside Kyiv, which are Mindich and Natalia reportedly discuss. (Ukrainska Pravda/Screenshot via YouTube)

The now-published dialogues come six months after a major corruption scandal involving top Ukrainian officials from President Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle was made public.

Nine suspects have been charged in the case, including Chernyshov and former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The suspects — Mindich, a close associate of the president, and businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman — are wanted in connection with the $100 million corruption scheme centered around the state nuclear monopoly Energoatom.

Suspects in the Energoatom case have given money to Chernyshov for the construction of high-end houses near Kyiv, the Bihus.info investigative journalism project reported in November, citing audio tapes released by the NABU.

In June, Chernyshov was charged with bribery and abuse of office in a separate case. He was released on Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) bail in July. Later the same month, he was fired from the position of deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

Ukrainska Pravda's report shows Mindich allegedly fearing that charges against Chernyshov would lead the investigation to uncover the luxury houses the culprits were building.

According to the media outlet, NABU and SAPO launched a criminal case after journalists exposed the estates and the properties have been seized. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said that the work is ongoing to find out who owns them.

In a separate talk, Mindich is reportedly discussing Chernyshov's legal troubles with Serhiy Shefir, Zelensky's long-time business partner and former aide, and ways how to raise money for his bail.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigation project Schemes reported that Chernyshov's bail was posted by his wife, a private company created in April 2025, and the manager of the DIM group of companies.

Mindich and Shefir also allegedly reference "Oleg," presumably Oleg Tatarov, the controversial President's Office deputy head, according to Ukrainian Pravda. The two also mention "Vova."

"I spoke with Vova before Shabbat, before all of this with Chernyshov... He says, it's all some kind of *****, everything is ***," says the person alleged to be Mindich.