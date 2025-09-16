Ukraine war latest: Russia operates network of 210 facilities holding Ukrainian children, Yale researchers say

Key developments on Sept. 16:

Russia operates 'potentially unprecedented system' holding Ukrainian children in 210 facilities, Yale researchers say

Ukrainian strike sets Russia's Saratov oil refinery ablaze, military reports

Ukraine's 'revenge operation' in Russian Far East blows up troops accused of war crimes, intelligence source claims

Video shows moment Russian drone hits Kharkiv university building; 4 injured

Putin visits Russia-Belarus drills, says training 'based on experience' of war in Ukraine

Ukrainian children have been taken to at least 210 facilities inside Russia and Russian-occupied territories since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) said in a new report published on Sept. 16.

The report, the fourth in a series by HRL, concluded that children were subjected to re-education at nearly two-thirds of the sites and underwent militarization in almost one-fifth. More than half of the facilities are run by the Russian government, according to the researchers.

"Russia is operating a potentially unprecedented system of large-scale re-education, military training, and dormitory facilities capable of holding tens of thousands of children for long periods of time," the Yale group wrote.

"The impact of the alleged crimes perpetuated by the Russian government is likely to leave generational scars," the researchers said, adding that Russia "aims to fold Ukraine's children into the Russian war machine, whether it be through its civilian arm or military wing."

Ukraine's government says Russia has abducted at least 19,546 children since the full-scale war began, with just 1,605 returned, according to the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative. Ukrainian officials and human rights groups believe the true number is far higher — potentially between 150,000 and 300,000.

Ukrainian strike sets Russia's Saratov oil refinery ablaze, military reports

Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight on Sept. 16, causing explosions and a fire at the facility, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The news comes as Kyiv escalates its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fund its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The Saratov refinery produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and more.

The facility, whose processing volume amounted to 4.8 million metric tons in 2023, helps supply the Russian military, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The attack was reportedly carried out in cooperation between Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and other branches. The consequences of the attack are being determined.

The Saratov refinery lies in southwestern Russia, roughly 150 kilometers (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

The facility has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, including on Aug. 10 when the Rosneft-run refinery was reportedly forced to halt operations.

Ukraine's 'revenge operation' in Russian Far East blows up troops accused of war crimes, intelligence source claims



Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) carried out explosions in Russia's Vladivostok as a "revenge operation" targeting troops accused of war crimes, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 16.

Vladivostok, a major port on the Sea of Japan near China, lies about 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles) east of Ukraine, making it one of Russia's most distant cities from the war's front lines.

The operation struck the 47th Airborne Assault Battalion of the 155th Guards Marine Brigade, stationed in the village of Shchitovaya in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

According to the source, the battalion fought in near Kyiv, Vuhledar, Mariupol, Kursk, and Pokrovsk, and was accused of brutality against civilians and executing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The source reported powerful blasts in the parking lot of a military facility, followed by a second explosion. Russian media said emergency services and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities fenced off administrative buildings and parking zones and started inspecting vehicles.

Video shows moment Russian drone hits Kharkiv university building; 4 injured

A Russian drone strike targeted central Kharkiv during broad daylight on Sept. 16, damaging an educational institution and injuring at least four people, officials reported.

The roof of an administrative building of the National University of Pharmacy was heavily damaged, Suspilne broadcaster reported.

The employees hid in the shelter during the attack, said Vice-Rector Oleksandr Kukhtenko.

A fire broke out at the building covering an area of 150 square meters, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia struck the city at around 11 a.m. local time, presumably using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, according to prosecutors. Local authorities said that some of the incoming drones were shot down.

The regional prosecutor's office released a video of a Russian drone hitting the university building in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, resulting in a massive explosion.

Several civilians were wounded while in the streets. The injured victims include three women aged 51, 52, and 54, and a 89-year-old man. All are in stable condition, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

"The strike was carried out in broad daylight, near the city center," Syniehubov said, stressing that the damaged facility was a purely civilian target with "no connection to the military or defense industry."

Putin visits Russia-Belarus drills, says training 'based on experience' of war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the joint strategic drills with Belarus called Zapad-2025 on Sept. 16, Russian state-controlled media reported.

Dressed in military uniform, Putin visited the Mulino training ground in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region on the last day of the drills, conducted at 41 training grounds in Russia and Belarus and involving about 100,000 service members.

"Plans for the exercises are based on the experience gained in the course of (war in Ukraine)," Putin said. He added that the maneuvers were aimed at strengthening the defense of the Union State of Russia and Belarus against "any aggression."

NATO members bordering Belarus — Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia — have voiced concerns over the drills as Russian provocations against the alliance ramp up. Warsaw closed all border crossings with Belarus as the exercises began, warning that they remain a tool of military pressure against NATO's eastern flank.

At the training ground, Putin inspected military equipment on display, including motorcycles, quad bikes, radar systems, and anti-drone weapons. More than 400 samples of arms and technology were showcased, state media said, with some already deployed in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov told Putin the exercises began Sept. 12 and involved over 10,000 weapons systems and 247 naval vessels. "I ask the defense minister to report on the readiness of the troops for the final part of the exercise," Putin said, wishing participants "good luck."

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.