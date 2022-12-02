Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Der Spiegel: Germany to provide Ukraine with 7 more Gepard tanks to ‘take pressure off’ debate on Patriot

by Dinara Khalilova December 2, 2022 4:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in addition to 30 already supplied and used by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the country’s government reported.

The officials did not specify when the tanks would arrive in Ukraine. According to Der Spiegel, the tanks are being repaired by Munich-based arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and will be delivered in the spring.

Der Spiegel also wrote that the Gepard tanks intended for Ukraine had been initially destined for scrapping.

The delivery of more Gepard tanks may “take some pressure off” the debate on placing German Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine, according to Der Spiegel.

After the missile blast in the Polish village of Przewodow on Nov. 15, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country would provide Poland with the Patriot missile systems.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak asked Germany to send the launchers to western Ukraine instead. The German government rejected Poland’s offer, saying that it would have to be approved by NATO.

The German Defense Ministry spokesman, cited by Der Spiegel on Dec. 2, said that he wasn't aware of any negotiations with Ukraine about the supply of Patriot systems on Ukrainian territory.

It contradicts Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s claim that Ukraine started such talks with Germany, reported by Polsat News the day before.

German ministry spokesman added that Lambrecht’s offer to Poland never implied supplying the country’s military with Patriots but rather locating them there with German soldiers continuing to operate the systems.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
