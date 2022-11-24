Support us
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Poland asks Germany to send Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine's western border

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 1:21 am
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Nov. 23 he had asked Germany to send Patriot missile launchers offered to Poland to western Ukraine. "This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The Patriot system offers protection against aircraft, cruise missiles, larger drones, and short-range ballistic missiles but it can't protect against low-flying or small drones which fly closer to the ground.   

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

