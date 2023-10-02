Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark backs creation of $21 billion Ukraine military support fund

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 3:43 PM 2 min read
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen attends the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference at InterContinental London O2 on June 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo credit: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark supports the creation of the Ukraine military support fund in the amount of 20 billion euros ($21 billion) for the next four years within the framework of the European Peace Facility, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 2, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, suggested in July to create a fund to reimburse member states' expenses on military support for Ukraine. The money is meant to partially cover both lethal and non-lethal equipment, allowing countries that adhere to the neutrality principle to contribute as well.

The European Peace Facility is a tool used to provide military aid to Ukraine and other partners of the EU.

Rasmussen noted Denmark's past contributions to Ukraine's defense, namely its pledge to provide F-16 fighter jets to bolster Kyiv's air force capabilities.

Denmark's foreign minister also said that Copenhagen wants to open a new diplomatic office in Mykolaiv.

"At the request of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, we are taking separate responsibility for the restoration of Mykolaiv and the entire oblast," Rasmussen said in Kyiv ahead of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"On Thursday, the office in Mykolaiv will become operational."

The EU's foreign ministers are convening in Kyiv on Oct. 2 for the first Foreign Affairs Council meeting held outside the bloc's borders. Borrell said that the meeting will address the present and future support by Europe for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

EU foreign ministers convene in Kyiv
“We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU,” Josep Borrell wrote on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
