Denmark backs creation of $21 billion Ukraine military support fund

Denmark supports the creation of the Ukraine military support fund in the amount of 20 billion euros ($21 billion) for the next four years within the framework of the European Peace Facility, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 2, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, suggested in July to create a fund to reimburse member states' expenses on military support for Ukraine. The money is meant to partially cover both lethal and non-lethal equipment, allowing countries that adhere to the neutrality principle to contribute as well.

The European Peace Facility is a tool used to provide military aid to Ukraine and other partners of the EU.

Rasmussen noted Denmark's past contributions to Ukraine's defense, namely its pledge to provide F-16 fighter jets to bolster Kyiv's air force capabilities.

Denmark's foreign minister also said that Copenhagen wants to open a new diplomatic office in Mykolaiv.

"At the request of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, we are taking separate responsibility for the restoration of Mykolaiv and the entire oblast," Rasmussen said in Kyiv ahead of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"On Thursday, the office in Mykolaiv will become operational."

The EU's foreign ministers are convening in Kyiv on Oct. 2 for the first Foreign Affairs Council meeting held outside the bloc's borders. Borrell said that the meeting will address the present and future support by Europe for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.