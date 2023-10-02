Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU foreign ministers convene in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 11:00 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at the beggining of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo: Dmytro Kuleba/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign ministers of the European Union countries are convening in Kyiv for the first-ever meeting of all 27 member states outside the EU, the bloc's chief diplomat Josep Borrell announced on Oct. 2.

"We are convening a historic meeting of EU Foreign Ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU," Borrell wrote on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people."

The visit was not publicly announced in advance for security reasons, Euronews said.

In a joint press conference with Borrell, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the EU officials convening for the Foreign Affairs Council session.

Kuleba told reporters that the fact that the EU foreign ministers are meeting in Kyiv "is a message of the unfettered support that the European Union is extending for Ukraine."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Borrell explained that the meetings in Ukraine's capital would not seek to reach concrete conclusions but would take the form of an informal "brainstorming" between the EU and Kyiv to discuss Europe's present and future support.

The EU chief diplomats will also study President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula for ending the ongoing war, Borrell added.

The Foreign Affairs Council convenes at least once per month to define and implement the EU's foreign and security policy.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported on Sept. 18, citing three unnamed sources, that the bloc's foreign ministers would convene in Kyiv in early October for the next Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The officials would reportedly address Ukraine's accession to the EU, military support for Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression, and tightening sanctions against Moscow, the news agency said.

Borrell visited Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Sept. 30. Speaking at the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, Borrell affirmed that "the EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The official then traveled to Kyiv, where he met Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Europe's military support for Ukraine.

Borrell in Kyiv: EU support for Ukraine has reached 85 billion euros
This includes 25 billion euros in military aid and 60 billion euros in humanitarian aid, Borrell said during his visit to Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.