Danish Prime Minister: Ukraine to receive first batch of F-16s before New Year

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark plans to supply Ukraine with the first batch of six F-16 fighter jets out of 19 promised before the New Year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20 at the Skrydstrup airbase.

Next year, Ukraine will receive eight F-16 fighters, and in 2025 five more, Frederiksen confirmed.

“We know that your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more weapons,” Frederiksen said, the Guardian reported.

Zelensky arrived at the Skrydstrup air base on Aug. 20 in the town of Vojens two days after the US government approved the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to Frederiksen, 70 Ukrainian pilots are currently preparing to start their training program in Denmark.

“Denmark fully supports Ukraine,” Frederiksen said. “We know that your freedom is our freedom.”

Earlier in the day, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed the delivery of the fighter aircraft to Ukraine by both the Netherlands and Denmark during a stop by Zelensky at a Dutch air force base in Eindhoven.

Currently, the Netherlands has 42 F-16s of its own, but it was not specified how many of them will be transferred to Ukraine.