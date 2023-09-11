Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates part of Opytne in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated part of the village of Opytne, lying between Avdiivka and occupied Donetsk, the Military Media Center reported on Sept. 11, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

"There have been advances in the area of Opytne, the defense forces took a part of the settlement," Maliar said.

The village lies around three kilometers northwest of the Donetsk International Airport, which saw heavy battles between Ukrainian and Russian proxy forces in 2014-2015.

Maliar also announced Ukrainian advances near Novomaiorske in the course of the past week.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine achieved gains around Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of the occupied city. During the last week, Ukrainian troops have liberated two square kilometers around Bakhmut, the deputy defense minister said.

Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin reported on Sept. 8 that Ukraine already controls most of Klishchiivka.

Ukraine has advanced on the southern front during the last seven days, reporting success south of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Maliar. Around one and a half square kilometers have been liberated in the south in the past week, she noted.