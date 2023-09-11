Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates part of Opytne in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023 9:21 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian artillery team fires toward the Russian-occupied town of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated part of the village of Opytne, lying between Avdiivka and occupied Donetsk, the Military Media Center reported on Sept. 11, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

"There have been advances in the area of Opytne, the defense forces took a part of the settlement," Maliar said.

The village lies around three kilometers northwest of the Donetsk International Airport, which saw heavy battles between Ukrainian and Russian proxy forces in 2014-2015.

Maliar also announced Ukrainian advances near Novomaiorske in the course of the past week.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine achieved gains around Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of the occupied city. During the last week, Ukrainian troops have liberated two square kilometers around Bakhmut, the deputy defense minister said.

Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin reported on Sept. 8 that Ukraine already controls most of Klishchiivka.

Ukraine has advanced on the southern front during the last seven days, reporting success south of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Maliar. Around one and a half square kilometers have been liberated in the south in the past week, she noted.

New brigade bears heavy brunt of Russia’s onslaught in Kharkiv Oblast
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in this story are stationed on the front and are identified only by their first name due to the nature of the information they are sharing. KHARKIV OBLAST – Fighting throughout Ukraine is grueling, even for hardened veterans. For inexperienced troops recently plucked from ci…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.