Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Ukraine controls most of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek September 8, 2023 5:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire with D-30 artillery at Russian positions in the direction of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces took control of more than half of the village of Klishchiivka, located south of Bakhmut, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Sept. 8.

"There is still a small part (of the village), maybe a street and a half, which the enemy is trying to partially control, but they are not succeeding," Zhorin commented on the situation in the embattled Donetsk Oblast settlement.

"We have created such conditions in this direction that Russian forces are unable to properly use their equipment."

According to the officer, Ukrainian forces have destroyed almost all Russian equipment in this sector, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Those Russian vehicles that remain are not used or utilized only for transport or logistical purposes, he added.

However, Zhorin stressed that air strikes remain a serious problem for Ukrainian troops, including drones, aircraft, and guided aerial bombs. Electronic warfare systems also pose challenges to Ukraine's defenders.

In close combat, Russian troops are unable to hold out and forced to retreat, the officer said.

The deputy commander also noted that Russian forces suffer heavy losses on a daily basis along the line of the villages of Klischchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka, forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

At the same time, Russian troops are attempting to create new footholds. As a result of the fighting, all three villages have been completely destroyed in recent months, Zhorin revealed.

The area around Bakhmut is one of the main directions of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive. Kyiv has reported moderate but steady advances along the flanks of the occupied city.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Sept. 4 that Ukraine has made gains near Klishchiivka, while Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attempts to take back lost positions near the said village, as well as at Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka in an attempt to restrain the advance of Ukrainian troops toward Bakhmut.

New brigade bears heavy brunt of Russia’s onslaught in Kharkiv Oblast
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in this story are stationed on the front and are identified only by their first name due to the nature of the information they are sharing. KHARKIV OBLAST – Fighting throughout Ukraine is grueling, even for hardened veterans. For inexperienced troops recently plucked from ci…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.