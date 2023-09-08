Military: Ukraine controls most of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces took control of more than half of the village of Klishchiivka, located south of Bakhmut, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Sept. 8.

"There is still a small part (of the village), maybe a street and a half, which the enemy is trying to partially control, but they are not succeeding," Zhorin commented on the situation in the embattled Donetsk Oblast settlement.

"We have created such conditions in this direction that Russian forces are unable to properly use their equipment."

According to the officer, Ukrainian forces have destroyed almost all Russian equipment in this sector, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Those Russian vehicles that remain are not used or utilized only for transport or logistical purposes, he added.

However, Zhorin stressed that air strikes remain a serious problem for Ukrainian troops, including drones, aircraft, and guided aerial bombs. Electronic warfare systems also pose challenges to Ukraine's defenders.

In close combat, Russian troops are unable to hold out and forced to retreat, the officer said.

The deputy commander also noted that Russian forces suffer heavy losses on a daily basis along the line of the villages of Klischchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdiumivka, forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

At the same time, Russian troops are attempting to create new footholds. As a result of the fighting, all three villages have been completely destroyed in recent months, Zhorin revealed.

The area around Bakhmut is one of the main directions of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive. Kyiv has reported moderate but steady advances along the flanks of the occupied city.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Sept. 4 that Ukraine has made gains near Klishchiivka, while Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attempts to take back lost positions near the said village, as well as at Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka in an attempt to restrain the advance of Ukrainian troops toward Bakhmut.