General Staff: Ukrainian forces make gains in Klishchiivka, Robotyne

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10 that Ukrainian forces have had "partial success" in the villages of Klishchiivka and Robotyne, which are in Donetsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, respectively.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces managed to "dislodge the enemy from their occupied positions and entrench themselves at the achieved boundaries."

The Ukrainian military are also continuing to conduct an offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, as well as in the direction of Bakhmut.

The report also noted that Russia carried out five missile attacks and 81 airstrikes across Ukraine. Russian forces also launched 27 attacks via Multiple Launch Rocket Systems on Ukrainain military positions and civilian infrastructure.

As a result of Russia's attacks over the past day, over 100 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military said Ukrainian forces liberated 1.5 square kilometers of territory near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day.

After months of grueling combat, Ukrainians liberated Robotyne and pierced the first Russian defensive line in the past several weeks. Western OSINT observers have reported that Ukrainian forces are now engaging Russia's second line near Verbove.