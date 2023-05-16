Debris from Russian missiles causes fires, infrastructure damage in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The debris of Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv caused fires and damages in several districts, the State Emergency Service reported on May 16.

Russian forces launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, overnight around 3:30 a.m. from the north, south, and east, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all of the 18 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

However, the debris from the missiles fell in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts in Kyiv.

The most damage occurred in the Solomianskyi district, where the debris caused a fire. Four buses and a garage the size of 200 square meters were affected.

A nearby building was also damaged by a separate fire, also covering an area of 200 square meters, with scattered areas of fires covering a total area of 20 square meters. According to the State Emergency Service, all the fires were extinguished.

The damage caused by debris in other districts was less severe, "with most cases involving debris falling on parked cars, surrounding areas, or parks," the Emergency Service wrote.

There is still no information regarding civilian casualties.