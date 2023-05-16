Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Debris from Russian missiles causes fires, infrastructure damage in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 11:01 AM 1 min read
Vehicles caught fire as the result of Russian missile debris falling in Kyiv overnight on May 16, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service / Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The debris of Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv caused fires and damages in several districts, the State Emergency Service reported on May 16.

Russian forces launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, overnight around 3:30 a.m. from the north, south, and east, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all of the 18 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

However, the debris from the missiles fell in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts in Kyiv.

The most damage occurred in the Solomianskyi district, where the debris caused a fire. Four buses and a garage the size of 200 square meters were affected.

A nearby building was also damaged by a separate fire, also covering an area of 200 square meters, with scattered areas of fires covering a total area of 20 square meters. According to the State Emergency Service, all the fires were extinguished.

The damage caused by debris in other districts was less severe, "with most cases involving debris falling on parked cars, surrounding areas, or parks," the Emergency Service wrote.

There is still no information regarding civilian casualties.

Several explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches air strikes overnight, 3 injured
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a missile’s debris fell on the zoo’s territory in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
