Several explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches air strikes overnight, 3 injured

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a missile's debris fell on the zoo's territory in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said.

Later, he added that a building was damaged due to the debris and several cars caught fire in the Solomianskyi district. According to preliminary information, three people were injured.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said debris of missiles also fell in the Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv. According to Klitschko, two cars were damaged in the Darnytskyi district.

There is no information about casualties and damages, he added.

Air raid alert is still on in all Ukrainian regions due to the threat of missile attacks.