Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Several explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches air strikes overnight, 3 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 3:42 AM 1 min read
Civilians take shelter at a metro station during a missile attack in Kyiv on March 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a missile's debris fell on the zoo's territory in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said.

Later, he added that a building  was damaged due to the debris and several cars caught fire in the Solomianskyi district. According to preliminary information, three people were injured.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said debris of missiles also fell in the Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv. According to Klitschko, two cars were damaged in the Darnytskyi district.

There is no information about casualties and damages, he added.

Air raid alert is still on in all Ukrainian regions due to the threat of missile attacks.

Explosions heard in Kyiv, Cherkasy oblasts, city of Kyiv amid Russian missile attack
At least ten loud explosions sounded in Kyiv overnight on May 16, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Local Telegram channels reported explosions in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
