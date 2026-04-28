At least 2 people injured in Kyiv as daytime Russian drone attack hits building, cemetery grounds

A daytime Russian drone attack on Kyiv damaged a building under construction and a cemetery's territory, injuring two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on April 28.

One of the injured victims received on-site treatment, while another one, a pedestrian wounded in a car accident caused by the drone attack, has been hospitalized, the mayor reported.

Damage in the two districts of the capital was caused by drone debris shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, according to Klitschko.

Daytime drone attacks on Kyiv are rare, as Ukrainian air defenses typically intercept Russian drones in surrounding areas or regions. Russia has been experimenting with different drone and missile tactics to penetrate air defenses and identify vulnerabilities. Kyiv, home to Western embassies and key government buildings, is the most heavily protected city in Ukraine.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground heard explosions in the city center at around 2:20 p.m. Air raid sirens went off at 2:08 p.m. and lasted about 50 minutes.

The State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported that rescuers were working at locations in two districts affected by the daytime drone strike.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers extinguished two minor fires at the unfinished building, where the facade and part of the roof had been damaged, the DSNS reported.



In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris fell on the grounds of a cemetery, causing a fire in trash that was later extinguished, according to the DSNS.

Over the past day, at least two people have been killed and 20 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 28.