At least 2 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least two people have been killed and 20 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 28.

Russian forces launched 123 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which about 80 were Shahed-type ones, the Air Force said. It reported downing 95 of them.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a series of Russian strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih killed one person and wounded five, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. He said that the victim was a 40-year-old man, while those injured are men aged 31, 32, 41, 45, and 57.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a morning Russian drone attack on the town of Chuhuiv killed one person and wounded a 74-year-old man, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russian guided bomb (KAB) attacks wounded four people, including women aged 75 and 78 and men aged 56 and 74, the regional military administration reported.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area, four people were wounded over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, six people were wounded over the past day by Russian attacks, the regional military administration reported. Two of the victims were wounded in the morning by drone attacks, it added.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack struck agricultural facilities in a village, destroying sheds containing grain and equipment, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.