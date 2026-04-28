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At least 2 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

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by Asami Terajima
At least 2 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, posted by the regional State Emergency Service on April 28, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

At least two people have been killed and 20 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 28.

Russian forces launched 123 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which about 80 were Shahed-type ones, the Air Force said. It reported downing 95 of them.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a series of Russian strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih killed one person and wounded five, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. He said that the victim was a 40-year-old man, while those injured are men aged 31, 32, 41, 45, and 57.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, a morning Russian drone attack on the town of Chuhuiv killed one person and wounded a 74-year-old man, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, Russian guided bomb (KAB) attacks wounded four people, including women aged 75 and 78 and men aged 56 and 74, the regional military administration reported.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area, four people were wounded over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, six people were wounded over the past day by Russian attacks, the regional military administration reported. Two of the victims were wounded in the morning by drone attacks, it added.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack struck agricultural facilities in a village, destroying sheds containing grain and equipment, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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