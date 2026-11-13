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Czechia could deliver first four L-39 Skyfox jets to Ukraine in 2027, foreign minister says

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by Polina Moroziuk
Czechia could deliver first four L-39 Skyfox jets to Ukraine in 2027, foreign minister says
Petr Macinka, Czechia's foreign minister, during an interview in Prague, Czechia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Milan Jaros/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

Czechia could deliver the first four L-39 Skyfox aircraft to Ukraine in 2027, with another eight expected in 2028, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said in an interview on Czech television on Nov. 13.

The planned deliveries come as Ukraine seeks more affordable ways to intercept Russian attack drones, which Moscow regularly launches against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The L-39 Skyfox, manufactured by Czech company Aero Vodochody, is a subsonic jet primarily designed for military pilot training. It can also carry out light attack, reconnaissance, and aerial patrol missions.

In an interview on Czech television, Macinka said funding had already been secured for the first four aircraft.

"We personally negotiated with the Aero Vodochody plant to ensure that these aircraft are manufactured for Ukraine as a priority," he said.

Deliveries, however, remain dependent on export licenses for certain foreign-made components and avionics, including equipment from Belgium, France, and the United States.

In July, Czechia and Ukraine also approached 12 countries, including Australia, Canada, and 10 European states, to help finance another 12 aircraft, according to Macinka.

The proposed deal is valued at 6 to 8 billion Czech crowns ($272 million to $363 million) and would be financed through international funding.

"We are not allocating any money from the Czech budget for this. We have simply agreed with the manufacturer to give Ukraine's order priority," Macinka said.

On Nov. 11, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek discussed the potential purchase of 16 Skyfox aircraft with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi during a visit to Kyiv. Havlicek said four aircraft had already been agreed upon, while a preliminary agreement had been reached concerning another 12.

The discussions follow an earlier proposal to supply Ukraine with Czech L-159 light combat aircraft to counter Russian drones. Prague rejected transferring or selling the jets from its military inventory in January, citing the needs of the Czech armed forces.

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UkraineCzechiaRussiaEuropean alliesFighter jets
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Polina Moroziuk

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Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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