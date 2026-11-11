Russia's largest oil refinery slammed by drones in 8-hour attack 2,500 km from Ukraine

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Russian city of Omsk, home to the largest oil refinery in the country, came under sustained drone fire for over eight hours on Nov. 11, according to local officials and monitoring channels.

The Siberian city lies about 2,500 kilometers (approximately 1,550 miles) from Ukraine's eastern border.

Omsk Governor Vitaly Khotsenko reported during the day on Nov. 11 that Ukrainian drones were attacking the region and urged residents to remain indoors. Air raid sirens sounded over the city for more than eight hours, and local Telegram channels reported that the region's airspace was closed and restrictions implemented on mobile internet.

Residents reported a fire near the Omsk oil refinery as a result of the attack, the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra reported. The outlet's OSINT analysis confirmed a blaze near the site, though the precise targets and extent of the damage is not yet clear.

Khotsenko said that emergency workers had been dispatched to all sites impacted by "falling drone debris," but did not specify which facilities were struck.

Residents also reported blackouts in some districts following the strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

The Omsk oil refinery is the largest refinery in Russia by refining capacity. Owned by the state energy giant Gazprom, the facility has a processing capacity of over 21 million metric tons of crude per year.

The Omsk facility is responsible for one out of every six liters of Russian gasoline and diesel fuel.

Ukrainian forces have struck the refinery twice before, in July and again in October 2026.

After the July attack, Ukraine's General Staff said the plant produces a wide range of fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products, and is involved in supplying the Russian military.

The General Staff also reported that the Omsk refinery boasts a refining depth of about 99%, one of the highest rates in Russia.

The success of Ukraine's domestic long-range drone development has made targets deep in the Russian rear, such as the Omsk refinery, newly vulnerable to attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky has identified "long-range sanctions" as one of Ukraine's strongest forms of leverage against Russia.