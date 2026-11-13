3 injured, dozens evacuated after Russian drone damages Kyiv medical facility in overnight attack

Three people were injured, and 30 others evacuated, after debris from a drone sparked a fire at a medical facility in Kyiv during a Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's capital on Nov. 13.

Fire broke out at a medical facility in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi District in the early morning, partially destroying its second floor, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Seven people in the facility had to be rescued by first responders.

The medical facility has temporarily suspended operations following the attack, its medical director, Ronan Derkach, told the Kyiv Independent.

"All medical assistance was provided by our own staff," Derkach said. Patients were moved to undamaged wards or discharged.

"Fortunately, none of the medical staff were injured," he said, adding that a commission had been established to assess the damage.

Across Ukraine, Russian forces targeted multiple cities overnight on Nov. 12 to 13, almost two days after trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded. On Nov. 12, Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 40 others across Ukraine as Russia targeted power grids, warehouses, and agricultural facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

For months, Russian forces have increased attacks on Kyiv, a city around the same size as Berlin with, leading to mass blackouts and power outages. Russia has hammered Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with frequent attacks on energy and transportation infrastructure since the onset of the heating season.

Recent speed restrictions to the use of SpaceX's Starshield system make it significantly harder for Ukrainian forces to intercept Russian jet-powered drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 12, adding that some Russian strikes had already succeeded because Ukrainian interceptor systems could not reach the necessary speed to catch the targets in time.

Following a brief return to operational capacity, Ukraine's military is once again experiencing significant disruptions to the Starshield satellite communications system, the militarized version of Starlink, Zelensky said on Nov. 12.

Restrictions limit Starshield's operating speed to 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour), Zelensky wrote on X following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.