Moldovan police find drone fragments in vineyard near Ukrainian border

Moldovan police said on Nov. 12 that drone fragments were found in an area bordering Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast, following a call from a local resident.



The debris was reportedly found a few hours after Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported a "massive" Russian drone attack on Odesa and its surrounding areas at around noon local time.



Countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Moldova, face an increased number of dangerous drone incursions as Russia scaled up its aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent months.

A Moldovan citizen informed the police in the Stefan Voda District after spotting the debris in a vine plantation on the edge of the village of Antonesti, about 10 kilometers (about six miles) from Odesa Oblast, according to Moldovan police.

The examination to determine the fragment's origin is ongoing, the police said.

Police also warned local residents not to approach any such fragments or suspicious objects until the area has undergone a safety check.

Moldova and Russian-occupied Transnistria (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

The incidents underscore the growing security risks posed to Moldova and the region by Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Oct. 23, Moldova declared a member of the Russian embassy in Moldova persona non grata after a Russian drone violated Moldova's airspace and fell near homes in the country's center, President Maia Sandu said then.

The Russian Geran drone came down near family homes and an energy facility, Sandu said.

"Russia's war keeps putting Moldovan lives at risk," she added.

Earlier on Oct. 16, Moldova's Defense Ministry reported that four Russian drones entered the country's airspace during an overnight attack against Ukraine.

Russian aerial incursions into Moldovan territory during attacks against Ukraine are becoming alarmingly routine, with five Russian drones and missiles exploding on Moldova's territory on Oct. 3 alone.