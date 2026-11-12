Zelensky meets with Trump's envoys in Dublin after their summit with Putin

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky sat down with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin the evening of Nov. 12, shortly after the envoys' visit to Moscow.

The meeting came a day after U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi, which closed on Nov. 11 with no major breakthrough. Witkoff and Kushner then traveled to the Kremlin to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The pair then visited Zelensky in Ireland, where he was attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

Zelensky's conversation with Witkoff and Kushner took place at Casement Aerodrome, a military base located in Baldonnel, west of Dublin. Published photos of the meeting show that Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's leading negotiator and foreign intelligence chief, was also present at the talks.

In a briefing alongside both envoys after the meeting, Zelensky told reporters that Europe would be represented in the next round of peace talks and that the upcoming Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange would be the largest swap yet.

"It will be the biggest, Steve and Jared told me, the biggest exchange of war prisoners yet," Zelensky said.

The president also confirmed that Europe would take part in future peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Next time, next meeting, Europe...will be in the negotiating team," he said, clarifying that European representatives would be taking part directly and not holding separate talks.

"They will have a voice. This is important to us, because the war is in Europe," Zelensky said.

Kushner told reporters that the meeting with Zelensky was "a very good discussion" and that their talks with Putin had also been "very detailed and productive." The envoy confirmed that Putin agreed to allow Europe to participate in negotiations regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

"(H)e's willing to give it a try," Kushner said.

Information on who would represent European countries in the future talks was not provided.

Witkoff said another round of talks was on the schedule, but did not provide dates, locations, or other details. Zelensky said the negotiations would take place in the near future.

Kushner also said that the postwar reconstruction plans being developed for Ukraine are "really incredible" and that "the potential of Ukraine is incredible."

Witkoff and Kushner were expected to brief the president on the outcome of their meeting with Putin. Russian state media previously reported that Putin proposed a temporary "humanitarian mission" in the embattled city of Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region during those talks.

The role of Europe in future peace negotiations and postwar security agreements was a major topic discussed in Abu Dhabi, though Russia's representatives said they were not authorized to make any promises about the negotiating format themselves.

Before speaking with Witkoff and Kushner, Zelensky held meetings with multiple European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, during the EPC summit in Dublin. He also said the Coalition of the Willing would convene in Berlin next week for another summit focused on Ukraine.