Volgograd oil refinery, Rostov-on-Don production facility in flames following Ukrainian drone attack

Ukrainian forces struck a major oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd and a production facility in Rostov-on-Don in an overnight drone attack on Nov. 13.

The attack, which came a day after trilateral peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, continues Ukraine's campaign to disrupt infrastructure powering the Russian military and curb Moscow's energy revenues.

Ukrainian monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported flames and explosions at the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, one of Russia's largest oil refineries, with an annual crude oil processing capacity of 15 million metric tons.

Eyewitness footage from the scene appears to show flames emanating from the refinery lighting up the night sky and the sounds of active Russian air defense systems. Videos also show Volgograd residents lining up at gas stations following the attack amid Russian gas restrictions due to Ukrainian energy attacks.

0:00 / 1× A video appearing to show the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in flames following a Ukrainian attack overnight on Nov. 12-13, 2026. (Exilenova_plus / Telegram)

Andrey Bocharov, Volgograd's regional governor, confirmed a "massive" attack on Volgograd and fires in the southern industrial zone of the city.

The Volgograd oil refinery is one of the largest owned by Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer. On Oct. 2, Ukrainian forces previously struck the facility around 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

To Volgograd's southwest, Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed a Ukrainian attack on the city of Rostov-on-Don. According to Slyusar, fires were burning at a production facility and warehouse following Ukrainian strikes. Debris from downed drones also damaged a residential building. On Nov. 8, a Ukrainian drone previously struck Rostov-on-Don, damaging a bridge and energy facilities, causing traffic closures and blackouts in the city.

The attacks came shortly after dozens of Ukrainian drones also attacked Moscow overnight on Nov. 12-13, disrupting flight operations at several of the region's major airports, according to Russian officials.

On Nov. 11, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) confirmed a strike on Russia's Omsk oil refinery, the country's largest facility.