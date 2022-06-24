Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Golden Gate District to become Kyiv's cultural hub with own brand

November 14, 2021 5:25 pmby Artur Korniienko
The district’s community representatives and municipal authorities held a forum on Nov. 11-12 to develop a strategy to make Zoloti Vorota (Golden Gate) a “contemporary culture district.” Among other things, this would entail more cultural events and venues for the area. Yana Barinova, the head of Kyiv City Council’s cultural department said she believes this will “create a powerful Kyiv brand.”

The centrally-located Zoloti Vorota ranked as one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods in 2021, according to British publication Time Out.

