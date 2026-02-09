KI logo
Europe

Budapest blasts conscription in Ukraine, backs Hungarian suspected of smuggling draft evaders

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Budapest blasts conscription in Ukraine, backs Hungarian suspected of smuggling draft evaders
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a press conference on Jan. 19, 2026 in Prague, Czechia. (Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images)

The Hungarian government said on Feb. 8 that it is providing consular protection to its citizen detained by Ukraine over allegedly trying to help five Ukrainian draft-age men illegally cross the border.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, whose government has repeatedly lashed out against Ukraine and opposed military assistance to the war-torn country, said the "case once again clearly shows that the war must be brought to an end as soon as possible, and forced conscription must be stopped immediately."

Ukraine has restricted travel abroad for male citizens eligible for conscription during martial law, which was declared after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Seeking to avoid the draft, thousands of Ukrainian men have sought to leave the country through various illicit schemes. Hungary and Ukraine share a 136.7-kilometer (84.9-mile) border that stretches along the Tisza River valley.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Feb. 7 that it had detained the Hungarian "guide" as he was attempting to smuggle five Ukrainian men — for a fee of $9,000-$15,000 per person — across the Hungarian border. The Ukrainians have been detained as well.

Organizers of the scheme were expected to earn a total of $55,000, the State Border Guard Service said.

Ukrainian authorities detained the Hungarian citizen for 60 days with a bail set at Hr 3.5 million ($82,000) and confiscated cash, mobile phones, and an off-road vehicle used to transport the men to the border.

"As the fourth anniversary approaches, everyone is already fed up with the war," Szijjarto said in a post on Facebook.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Ukrainians do not want to die; yet day after day we see footage of violent conscription operations, with what often amounts to open manhunts taking place on the streets of Ukrainian cities."

Hungary's chief diplomat, who often engages in public spats with Ukrainian and other European officials on social media, said the Hungarian government is assisting its detained citizen during police proceedings.

While mobilization remains a sensitive topic in Ukraine, Russian propaganda has sought to amplify and twist the issue in order to undermine the country's war efforts and sow societal divisions.

Hungary, broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly country within the EU, has often echoed Russian talking points on the war.

read also

Ukraine to open 10 weapons export centers in Europe in 2026 in major wartime policy shift
Zelensky also announced the upcoming production of Ukrainian drones in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
PoliticsHungary-Ukraine borderHungary-Ukraine relationsMobilization
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 9
Video
Starlink’s dangerous power | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines SpaceX’s move to curb Russia’s illegal use of Starlink satellite internet — a technology that has been vital to Ukraine’s defense since 2022.

Saturday, February 7
Show More

Editors' Picks