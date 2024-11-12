British PM Starmer to press Biden to release $20 billion aid for Ukraine before Trump takes office, Telegraph reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to press outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to release a $20 billion aid package for Ukraine during next week’s G20 summit in Brazil, the Telegraph reported on Nov. 12.

This would be the latest part of European power’s attempt to persuade Biden to step up help to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office in January, including allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia’s territory with Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The U.K. prime minister will also press for a one-on-one discussion with Biden during the G20 summit, according to the Telegraph.

Starmer also met and released a joint statement on Nov. 11. with French President Emmanuel Macron "stressing their determination to support Ukraine unwaveringly and for as long as necessary to thwart Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine."

The two leaders will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk soon, as the trio attempts to “Trump-proof” the Western bloc’s aid to Ukraine in case the incoming U.S. president decides to radically cut aid for Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war "in 24 hours,” and though he hasn't yet elaborated a plan, it is largely expected to involve Ukraine ceding land to Russia.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is expected to become the US next chief diplomat, who said on air shortly after Trump’s victory that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has reached a "stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion.”

He also voted against the U.S’ $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in April 2024.