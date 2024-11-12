Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
British PM Starmer to press Biden to release $20 billion aid for Ukraine before Trump takes office, Telegraph reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2024 12:06 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) pose for a family photo at an event hosted by Biden with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 25, 2024 in New York, U.S. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to press outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to release a $20 billion aid package for Ukraine during next week’s G20 summit in Brazil, the Telegraph reported on Nov. 12.

This would be the latest part of European power’s attempt to persuade Biden to step up help to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office in January, including allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia’s territory with Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The U.K. prime minister will also press for a one-on-one discussion with Biden during the G20 summit, according to the Telegraph.

Starmer also met and released a joint statement on Nov. 11. with French President Emmanuel Macron "stressing their determination to support Ukraine unwaveringly and for as long as necessary to thwart Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine."

The two leaders will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk soon, as the trio attempts to “Trump-proof” the Western bloc’s aid to Ukraine in case the incoming U.S. president decides to radically cut aid for Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war "in 24 hours,” and though he hasn't yet elaborated a plan, it is largely expected to involve Ukraine ceding land to Russia.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is expected to become the US next chief diplomat, who said on air shortly after Trump’s victory that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has reached a "stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion.”

He also voted against the U.S’ $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in April 2024.

Marco Rubio likely to be Trump’s secretary of state, Reuters reports
If appointed, Marco Rubio will replace Antony Blinken.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
