News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, France, Joe Biden, United States
Trump’s Ukraine policy should not be prejudged, French foreign minister cautions

by Boldizsar Gyori November 11, 2024 4:41 PM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy should not be judged prematurely, France’s foreign minister said on Nov. 11.

"Facing speculation on what could be the positions or initiatives of the new U.S administration, I think that we absolutely should not prejudge, and we have to give (the Trump administration) time," Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum.

Trump's comments on Ukraine have emphasized speedy results over long-term support, and he has refrained from saying he wants Ukraine to prevail over Russia.

He has repeatedly promised to end the war "in 24 hours,' and though he hasn't yet elaborated a plan, it is largely expected to involve Ukraine ceding land to Russia.

Barrot said Kyiv’s Western allies needed to do everything they could to ensure Ukraine entered any future peace negotiations in the strongest position possible.

"Ukraine, and beyond that the international community, would have too much to lose if Russia imposed the law of the strongest," Barrot added.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was also in Paris, with earlier reports suggesting he and French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss how to persuade President Joe Biden to give the approval sought by Kyiv for months to strike deep into Russian territory by Western-supplied weapons.

After the two leaders met, they released a joint statement "stressing their determination to support Ukraine unwaveringly and for as long as necessary to thwart Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine."

The leaders are expected to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk soon, as Poland wants to build an alliance with the U.K. to continue helping Ukraine after Donald Trump takes office in 2025.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he intends to hold talks with his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer in the coming days. He will also meet Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO.

Russia suffers deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s military says
The total surpasses the previous record of 1,740 on May 13.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
