Polish PM to hold talks with leaders of UK, France, NATO on protecting Ukraine after Trump victory

Poland wants to build an alliance with the U.K. to continue helping Ukraine after Donald Trump takes office in 2025, the Times reported on Nov. 11.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he intends to hold talks with his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer in the coming days. He will also meet President Macron of France and Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO, The Times said.

"This new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone — especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between the president of Russia and the new president of the United States," Tusk said.

Trump's comments on Ukraine have emphasized speedy results over long-term support, and he has refrained from saying he wants Ukraine to prevail over Russia.

He has repeatedly promised to end the war "in 24 hours,' and though he hasn't yet elaborated a plan, it is largely expected to involve Ukraine ceding land to Russia.

Over the weekend, his son, Donald Trump Jr. mocked Zelensky and Ukraine by sharing a picture of him with the caption: "POV (point of view): You're 38 days from losing your allowance" on Instagram.

The "38 days" may reference Dec. 17, the date when U.S. electors meet to cast their votes for president and vice president based on the results of the Nov. 5 vote.

Tusk has been pushing back against Trump’s plans since his reelection by saying that decisions about Ukraine’s future cannot be made without Ukrainians, as reported earlier on Nov. 9.

Elsewhere, the leaders of France and the U.K. are expected to meet in Paris on Nov. 11 to discuss a last-ditch attempt to persuade the U.S. to allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with Western weapons before Trump enters the White House in January, The Telegraph reported citing UK Government sources.

According to the newspaper, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron hope President Joe Biden will give the approval sought by Kyiv for months as a step towards cementing his foreign policy legacy.

"We are very keen to make sure we can make the most of the time between now and Jan. 20 (when Trump takes office) and not just put everything on hold until the next administration," one source was quoted as saying.