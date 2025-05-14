Brazil's Lula says he'd ask Putin to go to Turkey for Ukraine peace talks

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to go to Turkey for peace talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, CNN reported on May 14.

Russia invited Ukraine to direct talks in Istanbul after rejecting calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. Zelensky accepted the invitation and said he was ready to personally meet Putin in Turkey on May 15.

The Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's participation but said Russia would dispatch a delegation.

During his visit to China, Lula said he would try to ask Putin to travel to Turkey for talks with Kyiv during his trip to Moscow. He added that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.

The Brazilian president said he had conveyed the request directly to Putin during a bilateral dinner in Moscow.

"It was the first thing I said to Putin: 'I have a message from Zelensky to see if you would accept a 30-day truce'," he said. According to Lula, the Russian president responded positively to the possibility of discussing the issue.

Publicly, Moscow has repeatedly rejected calls for the 30-day truce, first agreed upon by the U.S. and Ukraine on March 11.

Lula also said Putin called for the resumption of negotiations based on the terms discussed in Istanbul in 2022.

According to the leaked 2022 peace draft proposal, both sides agreed to exclude Crimea from the treaty, leaving it under Russian occupation without Ukraine recognizing Russian sovereignty over it. The status of other Russian-occupied territories was to be decided in later talks between presidents Zelensky and Putin.

The treaty would reportedly see Ukraine abandon aspirations to join NATO or any other military alliance, but allowed for EU entry. Russia also demanded the lifting of all sanctions, repealing Kyiv's laws related to language and national identity, and limiting Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The negotiations were unsuccessful and did not lead to the signing of any agreements. After that, there were no direct talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting between Zelensky and Putin, if it occurs, could signal a breakthrough in stalled diplomatic efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

The last and only face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin occurred in December 2019 in Paris under the Normandy Format. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, there have been no direct meetings between the two.