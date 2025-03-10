The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ditching Ukraine would 'be worse than Afghanistan,' Republican senator says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 10, 2025 3:10 AM 2 min read
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a press conference on border security at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The U.S. cannot cut off aid to Ukraine while it fights against Russia, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on March 9.

The U.S. froze intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine soon after a heated argument broke out between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House on Feb. 28. U.S. officials have suggested the pause is "temporary," without indicating when aid will resume.

"If we pull the plug on Ukraine, it'd be worse than Afghanistan. I don't think (Trump) has any desire to do that," Graham said in a television interview on March 9.

Until a ceasefire is reached, the U.S. must continue to assist Ukraine with military aid and intelligence sharing, the U.S. Senator continued.

"I am worried about cutting off intelligence and weapons to Ukraine as long as the fighting is going on," Graham said.

The U.S. senator added he will introduce legislation to sanction Russia's banking and energy sectors "next week" in a bid to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

"If they don't engage in ceasefire and peace talks with the administration, we should sanction the hell out of them," Graham said.

Trump previously claimed he is considering imposing extensive tariffs and banking sanctions on Russia until a peace agreement is reached.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump said on March 7.

Trump's administration has faced scrutiny for its mounting hostility towards Ukraine, a longstanding ally, alongside increasingly friendly attitudes toward Russia.  

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

