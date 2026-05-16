News from occupied Ukraine: Nuclear plant's safety at risk again, Russian military targets hit in Crimea, Berdiansk, Luhansk Oblast

This weekly update from the Kyiv Independent aims to shed light on the situation facing Ukrainians living under Russian occupation and the ever-tightening control of information imposed by the Kremlin.

Key news as of May 16:

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant relies on off-site backup power line for almost 2 months, IAEA reports

Unmanned Systems Forces hit Russian military targets in Crimea, Berdiansk, Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine struck Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast following end of Victory Day ceasefire

Subsidized mortgage program in occupied territories for Russians will continue until war ends

Kyiv brings back 15 children from Russian-occupied territories

'She told us we're Russian': Abducted Ukrainian teen on meeting Putin's notorious children's commissioner

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on May 14 that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has relied on a single off-site backup power line for more than seven weeks, putting its safety at risk once again.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and among the 10 largest in the world. It has been under Russian military occupation since 2022, along with large swathes of Zaporizhzhia oblast.

The IAEA said it is continuing negotiations with Ukraine and Russia to secure a temporary localized ceasefire needed for essential repairs to off-site power infrastructure.

The plan's main power line was disconnected on March 24. Since then, the plant has experienced three total losses of off-site power when its backup line was also disconnected.

Since 2022, the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has established missions to oversee nuclear safety at Ukraine's power plants, including the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned that the occupation of the plant poses one of the greatest threats during the war, not just to Ukraine, but worldwide.

read also Russian workers turn occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into ‘resort’

Unmanned Systems Forces hit Russian military targets in Crimea, Berdiansk, Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine's military hit several targets inside Russian-occupied Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, reported on May 15.

According to Brovdi, the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out 55 strikes overnight on May 15 against 23 military targets and facilities in Russia and the occupied territories.

In the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast, the Tor-M2 air defense system, Russia's training center, and logistics hub were hit.

In occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a dry cargo ship with a missile system was also hit.

In Crimea, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system was struck.

Explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria and Saky in occupied Crimea amid a drone attack on the region, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Ukraine struck Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast following end of Victory Day ceasefire

Ukraine struck Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast on May 12 after the end of a three-day Victory Day ceasefire, Brovdi said on Telegram.

A PRV-16 Nadezhnost radio altimeter was "successfully destroyed" near the village of Huselske, according to Brovdi.

In the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russian forces since 2014, an ammunition and anti-tank weapons depot was also hit, while elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast, a fuel depot, Russian anti-tank weapons, and a radar station were struck, Brovdi added.

"Post-ceasefire air defense operations continue. Unmanned Systems Forces aircraft are operating deep within enemy territory," he said.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported explosions in Donetsk overnight on May 12.

read also Ukraine strikes Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast following end of Victory Day ceasefire

Subsidized mortgage program in occupied territories for Russians will continue until war ends

The subsidized mortgage program for Russians aiming to buy housing in the occupied territories will continue until the so-called "special military operation" concludes, Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, said in an interview with Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti published on May 14.

Khusnullin said the subsidy for purchasing housing in the so-called "new regions" is 2%.

Mariupol's city council, which has operated in exile since Russia occupied the city in 2022, published a report on April 21 that says the Russian occupation authorities continue to build residential buildings using mortgages for further sale in the city.

Citing Sergey Mityagin, director general of Russia's Unified Institute of Spatial Planning, the report said that 75% of apartments were bought by Russians, while only 25% were bought by residents of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Russian authorities aim to relocate nearly 114,000 citizens to occupied Ukrainian territories by 2045, pro-Kremlin publication Vedomosti reported on March 17, citing government plans for the development of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

read also Russia uses subsidized mortgages to drive population replacement in Mariupol

Kyiv brings back 15 children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has brought back 15 children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories to areas under its control over the past week, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, reported on May 13 and May 15.

"Yet thousands of children remain trapped, forced to forget their roots while being openly prepared for war. But we will not stop," a statement on social media read.

Among those rescued is 15-year-old Kseniia, who, while studying in a Russian school, was told "that Ukraine does not exist," Save Ukraine wrote.

The children were brought with the help of partners within the framework of the Ukrainian President's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022.

Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

'She told us we're Russian' — Abducted Ukrainian teen on meeting Putin's notorious children's commissioner

A Ukrainian teenager abducted from Russian-occupied territory was personally told by the Kremlin's children's rights commissioner, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, that "there will be no Ukraine soon" and she would be better off joining one of Moscow's youth military programs.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, Anastasiia Chvylova said Maria Lvova-Belova — wanted by the ICC alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on accusations of abducting Ukrainian children — told her and others that they were Russian and urged them to study in Russia or join a Russian military-patriotic youth program.



"She told us (Ukrainian children abducted by Russia) that we are Russian children, that Russia will win, that Russia is the best country ever, and that we would have more opportunities there than in Ukraine," she said.

"There will be no Ukraine soon," Lvova-Belova told the Ukrainian children, according to Chvylova.

Read the full interview published on May 12.

Note from the author:



Hi! This is Yuliia,

Reporting on the Russian-occupied territories is not easy, as journalists cannot safely travel there and report from the ground because of the risk of detention or death.

But we at the Kyiv Independent are trying to bring more news about these territories in whatever ways we can. If you have any questions regarding the occupied territories, write to me by email, and we would be happy to answer them. And consider joining our community to support this work.