Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Joe Biden, White House, Ukraine, Aid, Military aid
Edit post

Biden administration rushing to deliver $6 billion in remaining aid to Ukraine ahead of Trump's inauguration, Politico reports

by Dmytro Basmat November 7, 2024 2:09 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, on Oct. 18, 2024. (Tobias Sschwarz/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration is planning to rush the delivery of the remaining $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025, Politico reported on Nov. 6.

Two administration officials told Politico that the White House plans to expedite the weapons delivery amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would end the war within "24 hours" and get the U.S. "out" of Ukraine — a plan that may involve ceding Ukrainian territory and creating autonomous regions in the east, according to reporting in October.

In June, two top advisors to Trump proposed a plan that would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia, Reuters reported, citing the advisors, retired General Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleit.

Politico reported that of the $61 billion aid package passed by congress in April, only $4.3 billion remains to pull existing weapons stocks, while a further $2.1 billion in funding remains to put weapons on contract with U.S. defense companies.

Despite the president's ability to deliver existing weapons stocks through presidential drawdown authority, White House officials are concerned that the delivery of the large amount of weaponry may take months to reach Ukraine — well past Trump's inauguration into office.

Despite the concerns around the weapons timely delivery, the Pentagon will remain "on track to continue to provide the authorized assistance to support Ukraine," Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz told Politico. "We expect to have further assistance in the coming weeks."

Mont recently on Oct. 16, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the latest $425 million in new security assistance for Ukraine during a phone call with Zelensky.

Following Trump's presidential election victory, President Volodymyr Zelensky has move to mend previous tensions stemming from Trump's first impeachment trial involving Zelensky in 2019. Zelensky congratulated Trump on his election victory in a phone call on Nov. 6.

Zelensky holds call with Trump to congratulate him on election victory
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 6 to congratulate him on his presidential election victory, Zelensky said on social media.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:49 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.