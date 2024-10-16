Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, US aid, Military, Western aid
Edit post

US announces $425 million in security aid for Ukraine, Zelensky says package includes long-range weapons

by Nate Ostiller October 16, 2024 8:44 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. US, on Sep. 26, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden announced $425 million in new security assistance for Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 16.

Biden and Zelensky spoke on the phone after the U.S. president canceled foreign trips to handle the consequences of repeated hurricanes at home.

The new package will consist of "additional air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," the White House said in a statement.

In the upcoming months, the U.S. will also provide Ukraine with "a range of additional capabilities, including hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles," the White House said.

In a post on X, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for the new package and said that it also includes "long-range weapons." He did not specify which kind of weapons and did not mention the ongoing debate over allowing Western weapons to be used for long-range strikes into Russia.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed the victory plan, which was presented to individual leaders, including Biden, behind closed doors in September but made public earlier on Oct. 16.

Zelensky’s victory plan has ‘great agenda’ but practical steps unclear, MPs say
Ukrainian lawmakers voiced their first reactions to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presentation of Ukraine’s victory plan to parliament on Oct. 16, praising the overall agenda but calling out the supposed lack of practical steps. Some opposition lawmakers criticized it for being too vague and relyi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.