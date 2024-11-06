Zelensky holds call with Trump to congratulate him on election victory

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 6 to congratulate him on his presidential election victory, Zelensky said on social media.

"I had an excellent phone conversation with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic and decisive victory — a result made possible by his impressive campaign," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"We agreed to maintain close dialogue and strengthen our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is essential for the world and for a just peace," Zelensky added.

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 handily defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump now becomes president-elect and will be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Neither Zelensky nor Trump provided additional details on the call.

Trump has continuously criticized the Ukrainian president while on the campaign trail.

Trump previously laid the blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Zelensky and Biden without mentioning Putin, and has referred to Zelensky as a "salesman" for securing what Trump deemed too much military aid.

Earlier on Nov. 6, immediately following the election results, Zelensky congratulated Trump on social media, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated appreciation for the United States' strong support of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, urging President-elect Donald Trump to maintain strong relations with the embattled country.

"On defense, on the economy, and on the future after the war – we have the potential for stronger cooperation," Zelensky said. "This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful."

Zelensky and Trump have a complicated history. A major scandal revolved around a 2019 phone call during which then-President Trump was said to pressure Zelensky to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid. The phone call led to the first impeachment proceeding against Trump.

Despite the past tensions, Zelensky has attempted to mend relations, visiting Trump in New York during the campaign to share Ukraine's five-point victory plan with the Republican candidate.

During the meeting, Zelensky invited Trump to visit Ukraine, and Trump accepted the invitation — although such a visit has yet to occur.



















