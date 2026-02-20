KI logo
Europe

Belarus unable to secure visas for Trump's Board of Peace meeting

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Belarus unable to secure visas for Trump's Board of Peace meeting
The national flag of Belarus, fluttering in the wind on a flagpole in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Belarusian officials said Feb. 19 that they were unable to obtain visas to travel to the United States for the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, despite receiving an official invitation to attend.

"Visas for our delegation to the Peace Council meeting were not issued, despite all documents being submitted on time and procedures followed," Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social media.

Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov had been slated to attend, though the invitation was formally addressed to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"If even basic formalities aren't respected, what 'peace' are we talking about?" the ministry wrote.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Established by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Board of Peace was initially conceived as a U.N.-approved mechanism tasked with implementing the Gaza peace plan. The initiative has since been described as seeking a broader mandate.

Trump is expected to serve as the board's inaugural — and potentially only — chairman. A proposed $1 billion fee for a permanent seat has led some observers to characterize the body as the U.S. president's personal version of the United Nations, an institution he has frequently criticized.

The board could conceivably, at the chairman's discretion and with the consent of the states concerned, address other conflicts worldwide, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite its invitation to the Board of Peace, Belarus has been one of Russia's closest allies throughout the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Minsk has supported Russian troop movements, missile launches and drone attacks, and serves as a possible launch site for Russia's nuclear-capable missiles.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

‘Ready to fight’ — Baltics face NATO fragility fears in the age of Trump
As the crisis in Washington’s relations with its European allies escalated in recent months, it raised a stark question: how secure are the U.S. guarantees for countries bordering Russia? U.S. President Donald Trump has not just antagonized NATO allies but even threatened to annex one of their autonomous territories — Denmark’s Greenland. The tensions subsided as Trump pledged not to use force against Greenland in January but concerns remain. Among the U.S. allies in Europe, Estonia, Lithuania
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
United StatesDonald TrumpAlexander Lukashenko
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 20
Friday, February 20
Show More

Editors' Picks