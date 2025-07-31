Become a member
Belarus convicts 15 minors on political charges this year, including for insulting Lukashenko

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Illustrative photo: Hundreds of Belarus opposition supporters take part in a march in Warsaw, Poland on 26 January, 2025. (Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fifteen minors have been convicted of politically motivated charges in Belarus thus far in 2025, according to data released by the country's Supreme Court on July 29.

Two minors have been convicted for insulting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko under Article 367 of the Criminal Code.

Lukashenko cracked down on mass protests in 2020, which had broken out in response to what the West denounced as fraudulent presidential election results. Since then, Belarusian authorities have increasingly suppressed political freedoms and been complicit in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Two minors were convicted of Article 361-4, which prohibits promoting "extremist" activities, and another two have been convicted of mocking state symbols, violating Article 186-2 of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Nine minors have been convicted under Article 342 of the Criminal Code, "Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order or active participation in them."

The "minors were convicted of committing crimes against the state and the order of exercising power and governance," the report said.

Belarus is an "authoritarian state" with "severely restricted" civil liberties, according to the non-profit organization Freedom House.

Years after the 2020 protests, Lukashenko was handed another term as President of Belarus in January 2025, taking office for a seventh consecutive term in an election that has been internationally denounced as a sham.

Minsk refused to invite a mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to observe the country's Jan. 26 presidential election.

Article image
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

