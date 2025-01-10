Skip to content
Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election

by Abbey Fenbert January 10, 2025 7:53 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists while arriving to meet Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on April 12, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has refused to invite a mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to observe the country's upcoming presidential election, the OSCE said in a statement issued Jan. 9.

Lukashenko has been in power for 30 years and is seeking a seventh term on Jan. 26. The regime's election rigging in 2020 — the last time Belarus held a presidential vote — sparked mass protests and a subsequent violent crackdown.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said Minsk's decision not to invite observers was "deeply regrettable" and a violation of the country's international obligations.

"I deeply regret the decision of the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE states through ODIHR to observe the forthcoming presidential election, depriving the country's citizens of a transparent and full assessment of the entire process," ODIHR Director Maria Telalian said.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."

ODIHR said it had reached out to Belarusian officials over the past few months in efforts to secure an invitation to observe the elections, but received no offer.

OSCE monitors were also unable to observe the August 2020 election due to lack of a timely invitation, the organization said.

According to OSCE, the office is still monitoring events in Belarus, despite its inability to observe the Jan. 26 vote.

OSCE urges Tbilisi to institute reforms in final report on Georgian parliamentary elections
“To safeguard the democratic principles currently at stake in Georgia, it is imperative that the authorities urgently address all concerns,” OSCE representative Eoghan Murphy said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Abbey Fenbert
