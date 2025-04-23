4 killed, 88 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement by the Air Force.

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least four civilians and injured at least 88, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 23.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 67 of the 134 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-seven drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns even as Kyiv proposed a 30-day truce on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

A Russian air strike against the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 22 killed a 69-year-old woman and injured at least 40 people, including children, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Multiple residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day injured four men, aged 40, 48, 65, and 85, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. This included three people killed and four injured in an attack on Myrnohrad.

Russian forces launched at least 13 drones against the city of Kharkiv on April 22, injuring 10 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, in the town of Kupiansk, seven people were injured in a Russian air strike, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Twelve people, including a child, were injured in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Two high-rise buildings, 12 houses, an ambulance, and cars were damaged.

Russian forces also destroyed an energy facility in the region, Prokudin said, warning about possible emergency shutdowns.

A drone attack against Odesa's suburb started multiple fires and injured two people, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Russian forces launched 13 drones against the city of Poltava, injuring six people, three of whom have been hospitalized. Governor Volodymyr Kohut said that houses, multi-story buildings, warehouses, office buildings, and cars were damaged.