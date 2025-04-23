The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

4 killed, 88 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 9:18 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A multi-story damaged in a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 22, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement by the Air Force.

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least four civilians and injured at least 88, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 23.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 67 of the 134 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-seven drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns even as Kyiv proposed a 30-day truce on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

A Russian air strike against the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 22 killed a 69-year-old woman and injured at least 40 people, including children, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Multiple residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day injured four men, aged 40, 48, 65, and 85, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. This included three people killed and four injured in an attack on Myrnohrad.

Russian forces launched at least 13 drones against the city of Kharkiv on April 22, injuring 10 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, in the town of Kupiansk, seven people were injured in a Russian air strike, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Twelve people, including a child, were injured in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Two high-rise buildings, 12 houses, an ambulance, and cars were damaged.

Russian forces also destroyed an energy facility in the region, Prokudin said, warning about possible emergency shutdowns.

A drone attack against Odesa's suburb started multiple fires and injured two people, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Russian forces launched 13 drones against the city of Poltava, injuring six people, three of whom have been hospitalized. Governor Volodymyr Kohut said that houses, multi-story buildings, warehouses, office buildings, and cars were damaged.

Zelensky rules out recognizing Crimea as Russian, warns against playing into Putin’s ‘game’
“There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
