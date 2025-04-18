The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

11 killed, 113 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 18, 2025 10:03 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 113, including children, over the past day, regional authorities said on April 18.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.

Moscow's forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 37 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 23 drones and three cruise missiles, and 10 decoy drones disappeared from radars, according to the statement.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Kharkiv on the morning of April 18, killing at least one person and injuring at least 74, including children, authorities said.

The attack damaged at least 20 apartment buildings, 30 houses, and an educational institution. A fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise, covering an area of 450 square meters.

Two civilians were injured in Russian attacks elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and five injured during a heavy artillery strike against the city of Nikopol on April 17, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russia also launched a missile attack against Dnipro on the morning of April 18, damaging a fitness center, a hotel, and an office, but reportedly inflicting no casualties in the city.

Russian attacks also killed three civilians and injured six in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

These included two people killed and two injured in Kostiantynivka, one killed in Rusyn Yar, two injured in Novoekonomichne, and one injured each in Hryshyne and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and 25 injured, including a child, in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Nine high-rise buildings and 10 houses were damaged, as well as an ambulance and cars.

A drone attack against the city of Sumy killed one civilian, injured another, and damaged a bakery, Sumy Oblast authorities reported.

‘Territories are first and foremost people:’ Zaporizhzhia, Kherson residents anxiously watch Witkoff debate the land they live on
Zaporizhzhia — During what would usually be evening rush hour in Zaporizhzhia, cars move easily through main streets that were once choked with traffic. As the shadows grow longer, soldiers calmly remove camouflage netting from the air defense weapons they’ll man against Russia’s deadly attacks unti…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.