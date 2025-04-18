11 killed, 113 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 113, including children, over the past day, regional authorities said on April 18.

Recent weeks saw Russia intensify its strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and residential areas as Moscow continues to reject a full ceasefire backed by Washington and Kyiv.

Moscow's forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 37 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 23 drones and three cruise missiles, and 10 decoy drones disappeared from radars, according to the statement.

Russia launched a missile attack against the city of Kharkiv on the morning of April 18, killing at least one person and injuring at least 74, including children, authorities said.

The attack damaged at least 20 apartment buildings, 30 houses, and an educational institution. A fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise, covering an area of 450 square meters.

Two civilians were injured in Russian attacks elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and five injured during a heavy artillery strike against the city of Nikopol on April 17, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russia also launched a missile attack against Dnipro on the morning of April 18, damaging a fitness center, a hotel, and an office, but reportedly inflicting no casualties in the city.

Russian attacks also killed three civilians and injured six in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

These included two people killed and two injured in Kostiantynivka, one killed in Rusyn Yar, two injured in Novoekonomichne, and one injured each in Hryshyne and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and 25 injured, including a child, in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Nine high-rise buildings and 10 houses were damaged, as well as an ambulance and cars.

A drone attack against the city of Sumy killed one civilian, injured another, and damaged a bakery, Sumy Oblast authorities reported.