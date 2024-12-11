This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Critical infrastructure, Missiles
Edit post

Ukrainian missile attack damages critical infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast, Russian officials claim

by Dmytro Basmat December 11, 2024 7:52 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Novocherkassk State District Power Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian missile struck a boiler plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Dec. 11, damaging critical infrastructure in the city of Taganrog, local Russian officials claimed.

Yuri Slyusary, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, claimed that an overnight Ukrainian missile attack struck an "industrial facility" in Taganrog, damaging the facility as well as 14 cars in the parking lot.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova later reported that heating supply had been disrupted in 27 apartment buildings in the city following an attack on a boiler plant within the city.

Videos posted on social media capture a series of loud explosions in Taganrog around 3:30 a.m. local time.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify any of the Russian claims, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, although Slyusary claimed that there were no casualties as a result of the alleged attack. No additional details were provided by Russian officials.

The alleged attack on Russian critical infrastructure comes as Russia continues to increase its onslaught of attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities, as it seeks to plunge the country into another harsh winter aimed at testing Ukrainians' resolve.

In the most recent mass aerial attack on the country on Nov. 28, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" to the nation's power grid.

Situated on the Russia-Ukraine border, Rostov Oblast has become a regular target of Ukrainian attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian drone hits IAEA service vehicle near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
On Dec. 10, a Russian drone struck and severely damaged an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) service vehicle on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.