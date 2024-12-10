Russian attack against Kharkiv Oblast town injures 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian missile attack against the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 10 injured at least eight people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A hit was recorded near a bank, damaging non-residential buildings and cars, the governor said at around 10:20 a.m. local time. Less than 10 minutes later, Syniehubov reported further attacks.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Zlatopil, with a pre-war population of 28,500, lies around 60 kilometers (roughly 35 miles) south of the regional center, Kharkiv.

Lying near the Russian border and occupied territories in the northeast, Kharkiv Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage.