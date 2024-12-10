This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russian attack against Kharkiv Oblast town injures 8

by Martin Fornusek December 10, 2024 10:22 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the Kharkiv city sign in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 5, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

A Russian missile attack against the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 10 injured at least eight people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A hit was recorded near a bank, damaging non-residential buildings and cars, the governor said at around 10:20 a.m. local time. Less than 10 minutes later, Syniehubov reported further attacks.

The full extent of damage and casualties is being determined.

Zlatopil, with a pre-war population of 28,500, lies around 60 kilometers (roughly 35 miles) south of the regional center, Kharkiv.

Lying near the Russian border and occupied territories in the northeast, Kharkiv Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage.

Once liberated Kupiansk braces for worst as Russian troops approach, and future Western support looks uncertain
Volodymyr paused his Sunday stroll from a shopping center in Kupiansk to take pictures of rubble from a Russian strike that almost killed his wife late last month. “It was broad daylight when they struck,” he said. “Our only luck was that my wife was in the kitchen, so
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.