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Russian attacks kill at least 13, injure 54 across Ukraine over past day

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by Tania Myronyshena
Russian attacks kill at least 13, injure 54 across Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian overnight strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 7, 2026. (Local authorities/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 13 people and injured 54 others over the past day, local authorities said on May 7.

Ukrainian forces downed 92 out of 102 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Eight strikes were recorded at six locations, according to the Air Force.

In front-line Donetsk Oblast, six people were killed, and six others were injured due to Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were killed and 12 others injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast, local authorities reported. The Sumy City Council declared May 7 a day of mourning following the deadly Russian attacks.

Two people were killed, and 12 others were injured in Russian attacks on 50 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which Russia targeted 797 times, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured 12 people, and targeted critical civilian infrastructure, local authorities reported.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out about 30 strikes on five settlements, using artillery and drones.

Eight people were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and 15 settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities reported. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed in the attacks.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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