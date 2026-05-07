Russian attacks kill at least 13, injure 54 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 13 people and injured 54 others over the past day, local authorities said on May 7.

Ukrainian forces downed 92 out of 102 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Eight strikes were recorded at six locations, according to the Air Force.

In front-line Donetsk Oblast, six people were killed, and six others were injured due to Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were killed and 12 others injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast, local authorities reported. The Sumy City Council declared May 7 a day of mourning following the deadly Russian attacks.

Two people were killed, and 12 others were injured in Russian attacks on 50 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which Russia targeted 797 times, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes injured 12 people, and targeted critical civilian infrastructure, local authorities reported.

Four people were injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out about 30 strikes on five settlements, using artillery and drones.

Eight people were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and 15 settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities reported. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed in the attacks.